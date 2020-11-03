Coronavirus cases in Europe top 11 million
WORLD AFP
Published
More than 11 million novel coronavirus infections have been registered in Europe, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1330 GMT.
At least 11,008,465 infections and 284,148 deaths have been declared in Europe. Nearly half of these cases were in the hardest hit countries: Russia (1,673,686 cases), France (1,466,433 infections), Spain (1,240,697) and the UK (1,053,864). In total, 46,998,445 cases and 1,206,930 deaths have been recorded worldwide.