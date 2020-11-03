Coronavirus cases in Europe top 11 million

Women sit next to the tomb of their relative at San Fernando cemetery during All Saints Day holiday, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Seville, Spain November 1, 2020. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

More than 11 million novel coronavirus infections have been registered in Europe, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1330 GMT.

At least 11,008,465 infections and 284,148 deaths have been declared in Europe. Nearly half of these cases were in the hardest hit countries: Russia (1,673,686 cases), France (1,466,433 infections), Spain (1,240,697) and the UK (1,053,864). In total, 46,998,445 cases and 1,206,930 deaths have been recorded worldwide.