World health chief in quarantine after virus exposure

The World Health Organization chief said Monday that he is self-quarantining after making contact with a person who tested positive for the novel coronavirus, but he noted he has no virus symptoms.

"I have been identified as a contact of someone who has tested positive for #COVID19," Tedros Ghebreyesus said on Twitter.

"I am well and without symptoms but will self-quarantine over the coming days, in line with @WHO protocols, and work from home."

The WHO chief said that it is critically important that all people comply with health guidance.

"This is how we will break chains of #COVID19 transmission, suppress the virus, and protect health systems."

Tedros admitted at a recent press webinar that he would be a high-risk case as he said he suffers from hypertension.

Along with his team, he has stressed that until a vaccine for the novel coronavirus is found, the disease must be countered with a series of measures, not just one, but all of them.

These include the wearing of masks when in close contact with others, physical distancing, handwashing, and self-isolating when feeling ill, as well as testing and contact-tracing and avoiding large gatherings.

At Friday's press webinar, he spoke of "how morally unconscionable and unfeasible the so-called 'natural herd immunity' strategy is.

"Not only would it lead to millions more unnecessary deaths, it would also lead to a significant number of people facing a long road to full recovery," said Tedros.

He said herd immunity, which is supported in some countries is only possible with safe and effective vaccines distributed equitably around the world.

"And until we have a vaccine, governments, and people must do all that they can to suppress transmission, which is the best way to prevent these post-COVID long-term consequences," said Tedros.





