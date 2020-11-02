WHO chief quarantines after contact with COVID-19 case

World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Sunday that he had been identified as a contact of someone who tested positive for the novel coronavirus but remained healthy.

"I have been identified as a contact of someone who has tested positive for #COVID19. I am well and without symptoms but will self-quarantine over the coming days, in line with @WHO protocols, and work from home," he said on Twitter.

"It is critically important that we all comply with health guidance. This is how we will break chains of #COVID19 transmission, suppress the virus, and protect health systems.

"My @WHO colleagues and I will continue to engage with partners in solidarity to save lives and protect the vulnerable. Together!," he added.

COVID-19 has claimed more than 1.19 million lives in 189 countries and regions since first being detected in Wuhan, China in December last year.

The United States, India and Brazil are currently the worst-hit countries.

Over 46 million cases have been reported worldwide, with recoveries exceeding 31 million, according to figures compiled by US-based Johns Hopkins University.





