US 'done with the chaos' of Trump, Biden says on election eve

The has had enough of the "chaos" of 's presidency, Democratic challenger told an election eve rally Monday in Ohio.

"It's time for Donald Trump to pack his bags and go home," Biden told supporters at an event to get out the vote in bellwether state Ohio as he kicked off his final day of campaigning.

"We're done with the chaos! We're done with the tweets, the anger, the hate, the failure, the irresponsibility," said Biden who pledged to get the coronavirus pandemic "under control" if he is elected.

