Shoppers queue to enter an Apple store after new nationwide restrictions were announced during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in London, Britain, November 2, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Britain recorded 18,950 new COVID cases and 136 deaths within 28 days of a positive test result, daily government statistics showed on Monday.

The figures were lower than the daily figures reported last week, although health officials often say that fewer cases and deaths are registered at the weekend.