Two dead, including one attacker in Vienna shooting

Police blocks a street near Schwedenplatz square after exchanges of gunfire in Vienna, Austria November 2, 2020. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Two people, including one attacker, have been killed in a shooting in central Vienna, police said late Monday.

Vienna police said in a Twitter post there had been "six different shooting locations" with "one deceased person" and "several injured", as well as "one suspect shot and killed by police officers".

"Several suspects armed with rifles" had been involved in the attack around 8 pm local time (2100 GMT), police said.