Turkey nabs PKK terror suspects trying to enter Greece

Two PKK terror suspects have been arrested on Monday when they were attempting to cross to Greece from northwestern Turkey.

Identified by the initials M.I. and S.I., the suspects were held by security forces when they were trying to flee to Greece from a prohibited military zone in Pazarkule district of Edirne province, said a security source on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the European Union -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.