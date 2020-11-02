Pakistan records highest daily virus cases in 3 months

Pakistan on Monday recorded over 1,100 new coronavirus cases, the highest daily number since July 30, the Health Ministry said.

With 1,123 new infections, the nationwide caseload reached 335,093, while 12 more people died from coronavirus over the past 24 hours pushing the toll to 6,835.

As many as 315,016 people have so far recovered, while active cases stand at 13,242.

On July 30, the South Asian country of over 200 million people recorded 903 cases of the novel virus, a figure which then started to decline.

Amid a resurgence in cases across Europe and other countries, health experts have warned of a second wave in Pakistan as well. To contain the outbreak, the government has made wearing of masks mandatory in public places.

Authorities also announced the shutting of all parks and entertainment venues by 6:00 p.m. local time (1300GMT) and markets, shopping centers, restaurants and banquet halls by 10:00 p.m. (1700GMT) nationwide.

In May, Pakistan eased virus restrictions and reopened businesses which were closed in March.





