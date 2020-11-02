Over 1.4M coronavirus patients recover in Africa

The total number of recoveries from the novel coronavirus in Africa topped 1.46 million, according to the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday.

The total number of cases on the continent surpassed 1.79 million, while the death toll rose to 43,176, it said.

Southern Africa is the hardest hit region with 807,783 cases and 20,884 deaths; however, it also has the most recoveries that currently stand at 722,013.

North Africa recorded 519,444 cases, East Africa 215,876, West Africa 190,680, while Central Africa registered 60,724 virus cases.

South Africa has by far the highest virus figures in the region with 726,823 cases and 19,411 deaths, the country's Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on late Sunday.

"We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers that treated the deceased patients," Mkhize said.

"Our recoveries now stand at 655,330 which translates to a recovery rate of 90%," he added.





