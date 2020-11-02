Kosovo brings back partial curfews amid virus surge

Kosovo has reimposed curfews for elderly citizens and tightened business hours as it tries to quell a spiking coronavirus caseload, the government announced Monday.

One of Europe's poorest parts, Kosovo is the first in the Western Balkans to return to such restrictions on social life, unseen since the start of the pandemic in early spring.

Under the new measures pensioners over 65 will only be allowed out of their homes from 6:00 am to 10:00 am and from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm, the government said in a press release.

Get-togethers of more than five people in public places are also banned, including "seminars, workshops, weddings, and family parties", the government said.

Shopping malls and restaurants will be required to close at 9:00 pm, except for takeaway services.

Officials have warned that Kosovo's already weak and understaffed healthcare system could collapse if infections continue at the rate seen in recent weeks.

In total, some 700 people have died among the population of 1.8 million.

Neighbouring Serbia, Bosnia, North Macedonia and Croatia have also been logging record case numbers in recent weeks, but so far none have imposed strict containment measures to stop the spread.