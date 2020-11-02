Algeria constitution reform passes by 66.8% on record low turnout

Algerians approved a revised version of the North African country's constitution with two-thirds of votes cast, the electoral commission said Monday, after record low turnout in the previous day's referendum.

The revised constitution passed with 66.8 percent of the vote, National Independent Elections Authority (ANIE) chief Mohamed Charfi told a press conference.

He had earlier announced turnout of just 23.7 percent, a historic low for a major poll.









