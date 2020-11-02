3-year-old girl rescued alive from wreckage of collapsed building in Izmir 65 hours after quake

A wounded three-year-old girl has been rescued Monday, days after a powerful magnitude 6.6 earthquake hit Turkey's Aegean coast.

Elif Perinçek was pulled from debris nearly 65 hours after the quake in the Bayrakli district of western Izmir province.

Elif was the 106th person to be rescued from the rubble and she was taken to hospital.

In a Twitter post, Mehmet Güllüoğlu, the head of Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), expressed pleasure over rescue of the little girl.

About 23 hours after the quake, Elif's mother Seher Dereli Perinçek and her 10-year-old twin siblings Ezel and Elzem Perinçek, as well as her seven-year-old brother Umut Perinçek were pulled from rubble. However, Umut lost his life, while her mother and other two siblings are under treatment.

Turkey is among the world's most seismically active zones as it is situated on several active fault lines. It has suffered devastating earthquakes in the past as well.











