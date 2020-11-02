3 dead, 15 wounded in Austria terror attack

Police blocks a street near Schwedenplatz square after exchanges of gunfire in Vienna, Austria November 2, 2020. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

At least three people died and 15 more were wounded in a terror attack in Austria's capital on Monday evening, authorities have confirmed.

Two of the victims are men and the third a woman, while the injured include a cop, the Vienna Police Department said on Twitter on Tuesday.

"The assault was carried out by at least one suspect who was shot and killed by officers," it said.

"The assailant was a sympathizer of the IS [Daesh] terror group," Austria's Interior Minister Karl Nehammer told a news conference in Vienna.

He said at least one other suspect is still on the run, and urged citizens to stay indoors and keep away from public places.