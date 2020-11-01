Unidentified arsonist attempts to set fire to French mosque
WORLD Anadolu Agency
Published
Fatih Saikir -- the General Secretary of Islamic Confederation National Opinion (CİMG) -- said in his comments to the media outlets that an unidentified arsonist poured a can of gasoline onto the Chateaudun mosque to set fire to the place of worship but the heinous attempt failed even though the building sustained the material damage.
An unidentified arsonist attempted to set fire to a mosque in Chateaudun, France, the head of the mosque said Saturday.
The General Secretary of Islamic Confederation National Opinion (CİMG), Fatih Saikir said someone poured a can of gasoline onto the mosque and started a fire but it was extinguished without growing but the building sustained damage. There were no casualties.
Mosque officials filed a complaint, according to Saikir, who said police went to the mosque and conducted an investigation.
A police statement said the incident was considered an attempted arson and camera records will be examined within the scope of the investigation.