Huge fire guts shanties, injures 4 in Bangladesh

At least four people were injured in a devastating fire that gutted hundreds of shanties in Bangladesh's capital Dhaka, rescue officials said Saturday.

Two slum dwellers and as many fire fighters received burn injuries.

The fire broke out at the Notun Bazar slum in Kalyanpur area on Friday night.

More than a dozen fire engines extinguished the blaze early Saturday morning, an officer, Ershad Hossain told Anadolu Agency.

Authorities have launched a probe into the incident, however, residents told reporters at the scene that such incidents were commonplace, with the third such occurrence in recent months.