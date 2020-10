An empty street is pictured during the night-time curfew imposed by the Czech government to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Prague, Czech Republic, October 28, 2020. REUTERS/David W Cerny

The Czech parliament's lower house approved on Friday extending a state of emergency to Nov. 20, as the country has been struggling with surge of coronavirus cases.

The state of emergency does not automatically bring any new measures, but creates the legal framework for the government to slap restrictions on people's movement or operation of businesses.