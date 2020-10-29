WORLD

Turkey strongly condemns deadly knife attack in French city of Nice

WORLD Reuters
Published
TURKEY STRONGLY CONDEMNS DEADLY KNIFE ATTACK IN FRENCH CITY OF NICE

Ankara strongly condemned Thursday's "savage" in southern France that left three people dead. "We strongly condemn the attack committed today inside the Notre-Dame church in ," a foreign ministry statement said, while offering condolences to the victims' relatives.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that it strongly condemned the deadly knife attack in the French city of .

In a statement, the ministry said Turkey stood in solidarity with the French people against violence and terrorism.

A knife-wielding attacker killed three people in a suspected terrorist act at a church in the French city of Nice on Thursday, while a gunman was shot dead by police in a separate incident.





More From A News

Contact Us