Turkey strongly condemns deadly knife attack in French city of Nice
WORLD Reuters
Published
Ankara strongly condemned Thursday's "savage" knife attack in southern France that left three people dead. "We strongly condemn the attack committed today inside the Notre-Dame church in Nice," a foreign ministry statement said, while offering condolences to the victims' relatives.
The Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that it strongly condemned the deadly knife attack in the French city of Nice.
In a statement, the ministry said Turkey stood in solidarity with the French people against violence and terrorism.
A knife-wielding attacker killed three people in a suspected terrorist act at a church in the French city of Nice on Thursday, while a gunman was shot dead by police in a separate incident.