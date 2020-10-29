Turkey arrests over 90 far-left terror suspects

As part of Istanbul-based counter-terrorism operations across 12 provinces of Turkey, at least 93 people on Thursday were arrested over their suspected links to the far-left DHKP-C terror group.

Turkish security forces began simultaneous operations across 12 provinces in the country following an arrest warrant issued for 120 suspects for their alleged links to DHKP-C by Istanbul Chief Prosecutor's Office, said security sources speaking on the condition of anonymity due to media restrictions.

The suspects are accused of being senior DHKP-C members and seeking "sensational actions" to "raise the motivation of the terror group members".

While 93 of the suspects were arrested by the security teams, search for the remaining 27 suspects is underway.

Police seized various digital materials, and documents related to the terror group.

The DHKP-C is responsible for a number of terror attacks in Turkey, including a 2013 attack on the US Embassy in Ankara, which martyred a Turkish security guard.

The group is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and EU.