Spain records over 23,500 COVID-19 cases in biggest daily rise so far

People hold flowers to be placed at the tombstone of their relative at a cemetery ahead of All Saints Day, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Ronda, Spain October 28, 2020. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Spain's coronavirus tally climbed by 23,580 cases on Thursday, marking a new one-day record as the hard-hit country struggles to control its second wave of infections, Health Ministry data showed on Thursday.

While the cumulative tally rose to 1,160,083, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has said the real total is likely above 3 million, as many infections aren't captured in the national statistics.

The death toll rose by 173 to 35,466, accelerating from the previous day but below Tuesday's figure of 267, which was the sharpest one-day rise of the second wave.

Like other European countries, Spain has resorted to increasingly drastic measures to curb infections in recent days.

While restrictions are less stringent than in Germany or France, lawmakers approved a six-month extension of a state of emergency that grants regional authorities the power to limit freedom of movement through lockdowns and curfews.

The wealthy northeastern region of Catalonia banned travel in and out of its territory for 15 days and extended a shutdown of bars and restaurants, which has angered workers in the sector.

"I think they are acting late and quite badly," said 41-year old Carlos, who has been laid off from his job in the nightlife sector.

"Some measures might work but many others will simply bring down the economy and don't bring anything positive, such as the closure of bars and restaurants," he said in the Catalan capital Barcelona.