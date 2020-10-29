Spain parliament approves six-month extension of state of emergency

Plaza Mayor square is seen almost empty during the night-time curfew set as part of a state of emergency in an effort to control the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Madrid, Spain October 28, 2020. REUTERS/Juan Medina

The Spanish parliament approved on Thursday the extension for six months of a state of emergency declared to fight a surge in coronavirus infections.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's leftist government on Sunday declared an initial 15-day state of emergency and the extension approved by lawmakers means it will now run until May 9.

The measure allows the regional governments, who are in charge of health, to restrict people's movements, including by imposing nighttime curfews and closing their borders.