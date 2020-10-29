WORLD

Second national UK lockdown not inevitable, says minister

A second national lockdown in is not inevitable even though France and Germany have gone that way, said housing minister on Thursday.

"I don't think anything is inevitable," he told the BBC, when asked if French and German lockdowns meant the UK would follow.

He also said it was too early to say that the government's tiered approach of regional lockdowns was not bringing down infection rates.


