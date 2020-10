Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador gives a speech during his technical visit to the "Jose Lopez Portillo" Thermoelectric Power Plant in Nava, Coahuila, Mexico October 24, 2020. REUTERS Photo

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Thursday said Mexico would have "no problem" with the next president of the United States if Donald Trump is not re-elected next week.

Speaking at a daily news conference, Lopez Obrador reiterated that the two governments have a good relationship.