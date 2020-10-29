ITALYS DAILY VIRUS CASES HIT NEW RECORD HIGH

Italy's daily virus cases hit new record high
Daily coronavirus cases in Italy hit a new record of 26,831 on Thursday, the highest single-day rise since the beginning of the pandemic.
The total number of infections rose to 616,595, while deaths also jumped by 217 -- above the 200 mark for the third day in a row -- raising the death toll to 38,122.
Active cases stand at 299,191 while 1,651 people remain in intensive care units.
Recoveries reached 279,282 as 3,878 people recovered in the last 24 hours.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said in a speech to the parliament that the latest measures they took were to prevent uncertain and sudden spread of the virus.
