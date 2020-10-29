Israeli police limit Palestinians' access to Al-Aqsa

The Israeli police on Thursday limited the entry of Palestinians to Al-Aqsa Mosque by setting checkpoints in Jerusalem's old city.

Since early morning, thousands of Palestinians gathered in Al-Aqsa Mosque complex where the Jerusalem Islamic Waqf (religious endowments) organized a celebration in connection with the anniversary of the Prophet Muhammad's birth known as Mawlid al-Nabawi.

According to eyewitnesses who spoke to Anadolu Agency, the Israeli police prevented the Palestinians, including children and women, from the West Bank areas to enter Al-Aqsa Mosque.

During the celebration, Al-Aqsa Mosque Imam Sheikh Yousef Abu Sneina highlighted the life of Prophet Muhammad and his messages of tolerance and mercy to mankind.

Meanwhile, acting Chief Justice of Jerusalem's Islamic Courts Wasif al-Bakri slammed the French president's insulting remarks against Islam.

Thousands of Palestinians performed their prayers in Al-Aqsa adhering to the social distancing rule and wearing masks.

The Prophet's birth celebrations this year coincide with protests across the Muslim world condemning the publications of offensive cartoons in France.