India passes bleak landmark of 8 million coronavirus infections
WORLD Reuters
Published
India on Thursday passed eight million coronavirus cases, with the world's second-worst-hit country bracing for a possible second wave ahead of winter and a series of religious festivals. There have now been 8,040,203 cases and 120,527 deaths across the country of 1.3 billion people, according to the latest government figures.
India crossed a grim milestone of 8 million coronavirus cases on Thursday, with a daily rise of 49,881 infections, health ministry data showed.
The world's second-most populous nation also has the second-highest tally of infections after the United States, which has recorded 8.8 million.
Cases in India have dipped sharply from September's peak, but experts warn the current festival season could bring another spike.
The death toll has been low relative to infections, with 517 new deaths in the last 24 hours carrying the total to 120,527, the ministry said.