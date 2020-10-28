Philadelphia police urges people to stay indoors in US

Philadelphia police has requested residents of seven districts to remain indoors due to violent protests which erupted after police fatally shot a Black man -- who family members said had a history of "mental issues."

"The Philadelphia Police Department is requesting that all residents in the 12, 16, 18, 19, 24, 25, and 26th Districts remain indoors except when necessary," the city's emergency management office Philadelphia OEM tweeted late Tuesday. "These areas are experiencing widespread demonstrations that have turned violent with looting."

Philadelphia Police Department also warned people to avoid the area of Castor and Aramingo, saying "a large crowd of appx 1000 is looting businesses."

Walter Wallace Jr., 27, was shot multiple times by police as they were responding to a call Monday about a man armed with a knife.

A video on social media appears to show Wallace being shot at least 10 times after he walked toward two officers who had their guns drawn. The officers shouted at Wallace to put down the knife before the shooting, but no knife is visible in the recording.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his running mate Senator Kamala Harris issued a joint statement Tuesday over the shooting of the Black man.

"Our hearts are broken for the family of Walter Wallace Jr., and for all those suffering the emotional weight of learning about another Black life in America lost. We cannot accept that in this country a mental health crisis ends in death," the statement read.

"It makes the shock and grief and violence of yesterday's shooting that much more painful, especially for a community that has already endured so much trauma. Walter Wallace's life, like too many others', was a Black life that mattered — to his mother, to his family, to his community, to all of us."

The pair also stressed that looting is not a way to protest but a crime and said: "Attacking police officers and vandalizing small businesses, which are already struggling during a pandemic, does not bend the moral arc of the universe closer to justice. It hurts our fellow citizens."

Meanwhile, the White House Communications Director Alyssa Farah told Fox News that they are monitoring the situation closely and they will be prepared to deploy federal resources, if necessary.

President Donald Trump is yet to make a comment on the issue.



