Turkey sincere in efforts to resolve Karabakh dispute: Erdoğan

Turkey is sincere in its efforts to solve the Nagorno-Karabakh dispute and believes in Russia's sincerity, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Wednesday, adding he had told Russia's Vladimir Putin that they could resolve the issue together.

In a speech, Erdoğan said he told Putin that Armenia is using the PKK terrorists in the conflict, after Putin expressed concerns in their phone call on Tuesday over increased involvement of fighters from the Middle East.











