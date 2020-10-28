Turkey sincere in efforts to resolve Karabakh dispute: Erdoğan
WORLD Reuters
As speaking to the ruling AK Party deputies during a weekly parliamentary meeting in the capital Ankara on Wednesday, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stressed in his speech that Turkey is sincere in its efforts to put an end to the decades-long dispute over the Upper-Karabakh region.
Turkey is sincere in its efforts to solve the Nagorno-Karabakh dispute and believes in Russia's sincerity, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Wednesday, adding he had told Russia's Vladimir Putin that they could resolve the issue together.
In a speech, Erdoğan said he told Putin that Armenia is using the PKK terrorists in the conflict, after Putin expressed concerns in their phone call on Tuesday over increased involvement of fighters from the Middle East.