Trump campaign website hacked, cryptocurrency demanded

US President Donald Trump's campaign website was briefly hacked on Tuesday in what appeared to be a cryptocurrency scam.

Visitors to the website were greeted with a message saying the site had been "seized" and that the hackers had obtained "multiple devices" with access to secret conversations of Trump and his family.

"Today is the day - the whole world can decide if they want to know that truth or not," a message on the website said.

The message told visitors that the information would be released if the hackers were paid in cryptocurrency, or visitors could pay the hackers to not release the information.

The campaign website appeared to have been restored as of Tuesday evening.

Neither the Trump campaign nor the White House commented on the hack.











