South Africa’s president in self-quarantine

South Africa's president Wednesday started self-quarantine after a guest at a dinner he attended Saturday tested positive for the novel coronavirus, his office said in a statement.

"The President [Cyril Ramaphosa] is showing no symptoms at this time and will, in line with COVID-19 health advice, be tested should symptoms manifest," the Presidency said.

The statement said the 67-year-old leader will perform his duties remotely and will observe the guidelines that apply to self-quarantine.

Ramaphosa was among 35 guests who attended a dinner at a Johannesburg hotel to raise funds for a charity.

The Adopt-a-School Foundation which was raising funds informed the dinner guests Tuesday that a guest who attended their event had tested positive for the virus.

"The President wishes the guest, who is receiving medical attention, a safe and speedy recovery, and wishes other guests good health," the statement said.

South Africa has the highest number of COVID-19 cases on the continent and is the 12th most affected country globally with 717,851 confirmed cases and 19,053 deaths.









