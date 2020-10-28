Obama to campaign with Biden Saturday in key state Michigan

Former president Barack Obama will join Joe Biden on the campaign trail October 31, 2020 in Michigan, the Democratic candidate's team said, as Biden deploys his top surrogate in the closing days of the US election. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP)

In their first in-person campaign appearance together since Biden won the Democratic nomination, the popular Obama will join his former vice president in the critical swing state "to discuss bringing Americans together to address the crises facing the country," the campaign said in a statement.

Obama in the past week has appeared solo for Biden at drive-in rallies in Pennsylvania and Florida -- two states that President Donald Trump won in 2016 but are up for grabs this year -- warning Biden supporters against complacency and urging them to vote early.