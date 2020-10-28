Daily virus cases in Germany hit new record

Germany reported 14,964 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, the highest daily total recorded for the entire pandemic period, up from 11,409 on Tuesday, according to health authorities.

According to figures released by the Robert Koch Institute, the death toll in the country reached 10,183 with 85 more fatalities.

The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care units has doubled over the past two weeks, reaching 1,470 on Tuesday. 688 of them were on ventilators.

Chancellor Angela Merkel will hold a video conference with premiers of 16 federal states later on Wednesday to discuss possible new measures to contain the pandemic.

Local media reported that the chancellor would likely to propose a nationwide "lockdown light" to stem the spread of COVID-19.





