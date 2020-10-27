INDIAS DAILY INFECTIONS AT LOWEST IN 3 MONTHS

Authorities in India are reporting 36,470 newly confirmed coronavirus infections — that's the lowest one-day tally in more than three months in a continuing downward trend.

In its report Tuesday, the Health Ministry also listed 488 new fatalities from COVID-19 in the previous 24 hours, raising the overall death toll to 119,502.

India's overall total of cases for the pandemic is nearing 8 million, trailing only the United States, which has over 8.7 million.

The case number reported Tuesday is the lowest since India had 35,065 newly confirmed infections on July 17. Last month, the country hit a peak of nearly 100,000 cases in a single day, but daily infections have been decreasing since then.











