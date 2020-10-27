India, US set to sign key defence pact on satellite data

India and the United States are set to sign a key agreement on sharing satellite data for military purposes during a meeting of top defence and foreign policy officials Tuesday.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defence secretary Mark Esper are holding a dialogue with their Indian counterparts Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Rajnath Singh aimed at enhancing defence and strategic ties.

The bi-annual meeting of top defence and foreign policy officials comes at a time when India is engaged in a military stand-off with China along a disputed Himalayan border.

The Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement for Geo-Spatial Cooperation (BECA) will serve as one of three so-called foundational agreements between the two countries for sharing sensitive information and sophisticated military hardware.

The agreement would give India access to US data systems like high quality GPS and real time data that would enhance the efficiency of military equipment acquired from the US, including missiles and aircraft.

"The two ministers expressed satisfaction that agreement of BECA will be signed during the visit," said an Indian Defence Ministry statement after Esper and Singh held a one-on-one meeting Monday.

The US State Department in a pre-visit briefing said the discussions will focus on global cooperation, on pandemic response, challenges in the Indo-Pacific and defence and security cooperation.

There has been increasing defence cooperation between India and the US in recent years, with both wary of China's aggressive postures in the Asia-Pacific region.

The US has sold India more than 20 billion dollars worth of military equipment since 2007.