Yevgeny Prigozhin buried, as jet crash questions linger

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Russian mercenary leader, was buried in St Petersburg on Tuesday, six days after the unexplained private jet crash that is believed to have killed him. And, secrecy surrounding the arrangements for the closed funeral meant it could not be turned into a large scale show of support for the man whose massive mutiny in June amounted to the largest ever threat to President Vladimir Putin's rule.