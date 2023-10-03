Robert Fico's election win in Slovakia, after campaigning to end military aid to Ukraine, indicates a growing discontent in Central Europe over the war with Russia. However, whether he will follow through on his promise to withdraw support for the conflict remains to be seen.

Slovakia's people have spoken, electing pro-Russia Robert Fico and his SMER-SSD party to take their country forward.

Twenty-three percent of voters supported the three-time former prime minister after he campaigned on a mandate to end military aid to Ukraine.

Another sign of creeping discontent in Central Europe over the conflict but what does it mean for the front lines just over the Eastern border?

Fico's SMER-SSD party is nationalist and socially conservative, criticizing social liberalism, which it says is imposed from Brussels.

Ahead of the vote, he pledged to end military supplies to Ukraine and strive for peace talks, a stance he doubled down on post the poll results.

"Perhaps, it's just words for now, but it's crystal clear. Let me repeat it: our stance on Ukraine is precisely formulated." he said.

"Our positions remain unchanged when it comes to our statements before the parliamentary elections. I want to remind you that Slovakia has different problems than Ukraine."

But Fico needs friends to form a government and faces a deadline of two weeks set by Slovakia's president to find a coalition partner.

The likely kingmaker is leftist party HLAS - a more center-left, pro-European offshoot of Fico's own SMER.

Their leader Peter Pellegrini, a former colleague of Fico's, has backed continuation of commercial arms supplies to Ukraine, saying it was good for jobs, a potential roadblock that could act as a moderating factor when it comes to policies on the war.

Here's Policy analyst at European Policy Centre Teona Lavrelashvili.

"The danger is real when it comes to Slovakia's declining support to Ukraine, and this will also have its impact to weaken the EU's unity when it comes to its support for Ukraine."

Slovakia also benefits strongly from EU development funds - which will likely make Fico, a seasoned politician well-versed in Brussels politics, tread carefully.

A key test for Central Europe and Slovakia's support could come in December, when the EU may start membership talks with Ukraine. That would need all 27 members to back the move.







