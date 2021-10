WHO: Worldwide determination to put an end to COVID pandemic

"The pandemic will end when the world chooses to end it. It is in our hands. We have all the tools we need: effective public health tools and effective medical tools. Unlike so many other health challenges, we can prevent this disease. We can test for it, and we can treat it. But those tools have not been shared equitably," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus pointed out.