U.S. President Biden holds re-election rally in Pennsylvania

U.S. President Joe Biden held his first political rally Saturday since launching his reelection campaign in April. He made his 2024 pitch to union members in Philadelphia. The AFL-CIO which endorsed Biden this week hosted the event. It includes 60 unions representing more than 12.5 million workers. Biden is aiming to shore up a key part of his political coalition and bolster support among white working-class voters.