U.S. General Milley: Russia will not achieve a victory in Ukraine
05.27.2023 10:29
U.S. General Milley: Russia will not achieve a victory in Ukraine

Gen. Mark Milley -- Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman -- said in his comments: "All wars come to an end sooner or later, and they either come within one side winning or the other side winning, or they come to a negotiated settlement. This war militarily is not going to be won by Russia. It's just not. The strategic objectives that they laid out, which was the conquest of the territory of Ukraine, the unseating of the Zelensky government, the capture of Kyiv. Those strategic objectives went away a year ago, really, shortly after they invaded, when Putin readjusted the strategic objectives to just grab Luhansk and the whole Donbass area. So the strategic objectives that Russia set out to achieve are not achievable militarily. They're not going to be done.
