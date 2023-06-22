U.S. Coast Guard: No sign yet of missing Titanic submersible

Capt. Jamie Frederick, U.S. Coast Guard, said: "Since Sunday, the Coast Guard has coordinated search efforts with a US and Canadian Coast Guard, Air National Guard aircraft and the polar Prince, which has searched a combined 7600 square miles, an area larger than the state of Connecticut. These search efforts have focused on both surface with C-130 aircraft searching by site and with radar and subsurface, with P-3 aircraft were able to drop and monitor sonar buoys. To date, those search efforts have not yielded any results."