United States calls on Israel to end violence against Palestinians

Ned Price -- State Department Spokesperson -- said in his statement: "We appreciate Prime Minister Netanyahu and President Herzog statements calling for a cessation of the vigilante violence. We expect the Israeli government to ensure full accountability and legal prosecution of those responsible for these attacks, in addition to compensation for the lost homes and property." Accountability and justice should be pursued with equal rigor in all cases of extremist violence and equal resources dedicated to prevent such attacks and bring those responsible to justice."