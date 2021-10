UN envoy calls Syria's constitutional talks a 'big disappointment'

"I think it's fair to say that the discussion today was a big disappointment. We did not manage to achieve what we had hoped to achieve, that we would have a good discussion on how to reach forward for some kind of a consensus. I think we lacked a proper understanding on how to move that process forward," Geir Pedersen -- United Nations Special Envoy for Syria -- said.