Ukraine president Zelensky meets with African leaders in Kyiv for pushing peace

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met several African leaders Friday in Kyiv to discuss ways to end the war in his country. The delegation included Comoros President Azali Assoumani, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema and Senegalese President Macky Sall.