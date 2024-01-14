 Contact Us
Türkiye's fight against terrorism: Standing strong until the last terrorist is neutralized
01.14.2024 00:52
Following a security meeting of top officials, Türkiye on Saturday reaffirmed its resolve in fighting terrorism after nine Turkish soldiers were killed in an attack in northern Iraq. "This struggle will continue until the last terrorist is neutralized and the terrorist swamps in Iraq and Syria are completely drained," the country's Communications Directorate said in a statement on the outcome of the meeting, held in Istanbul under the chairmanship of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.
