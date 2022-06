Türkiye hosts 11.3 mln foreign tourists in 5 months

Türkiye hosted 11.3 million foreign tourists during the first five months of the year. The number of foreigners visiting Türkiye in the January-May period rose 207.1% on a yearly basis. Istanbul, Türkiye's largest city by population and a top tourist draw, welcomed 46.8% of all foreign visitors, or nearly 5.3 million in the five-month period.