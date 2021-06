Turkey eases COVID-19 curbs as nationwide vaccination drive continues

"Restaurants, cafes, patisseries will be open from 07:00 to 21:00 in the evening and serve according to established guidelines. Food delivery services will continue until midnight. On Sunday, the day a full lockdown will be implemented, food delivery services will continue," Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said in his speech after the cabinet meeting on Monday.