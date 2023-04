Trump: Joe Biden cares only about enriching his own family

Former U.S. president Donald Trump said: "Joe Biden cares only about enriching his own family. I care about enriching your family and you. A Biden victory will be bad for you, good for China, and truly great for these globalists, we got a lot of globalists. A Trump victory will be bad for the globalists, the RINOs, the communists, the Marxists. But it will be great for the hardworking people of New Hampshire."