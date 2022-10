The power of one: Xi Jinping solidifies grip at party congress

China wrapped up its twice-a-decade leadership reshuffle on Sunday, with Xi Jinping securing a third term as general secretary of the ruling Communist Party and packing the new Politburo Standing Committee with allies. The precedent-breaking third term for Xi secures his place as China's most powerful leader since Mao Zedong, founder of the People's Republic of China.