The Economist blasted for its "cheap propaganda" on Türkiye

Türkiye's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun on Thursday blasted The Economist for its "cheap propaganda" on Türkiye, saying: "Outrageous headlines and provocative imagery might help them sell their so-called journal, so we congratulate them on their ingenious marketing techniques! But we must remind audiences that this is sensationalist journalism based on cheap propaganda and disinformation."