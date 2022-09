Tech billionaire Elon Musk tops Forbes list of 400 wealthiest Americans

Tech billionaire Elon Musk topped Forbes' list of the 400 wealthiest people in the US on Tuesday, far outstripping the country's second-wealthiest person. The magazine estimated Musk's net worth at more than $251 billion, far beyond second-place holder, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. Forbes said the ex-Amazon CEO is worth roughly $151 billion.