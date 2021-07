Survivors of Bosnia massacre grapple with horrors, deniers

Through tears and in between fraught silences, Devla Ajsic refuses to remain quiet any longer. Ajsic was 21 years old and three months pregnant in July 1995 when she was repeatedly sexually assaulted in Srebrenica while her fiance and thousands of other mostly Muslim men and boys were taken away and executed in Europe’s only acknowledged genocide since World War II.